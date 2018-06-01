Quantcast
Polsinelli launches Seattle office with eight lawyers

Polsinelli launches Seattle office with eight lawyers

By: Staff Report June 1, 2018

Polsinelli has expanded its West Coast footprint by opening an office in Seattle. The office marks the Kansas City firm’s 21st nationwide. In a news release, Polsinelli said the office initially will include eight lawyers and plans to expand further. “We’re pleased to announce our expansion to Seattle, where our emphasis on health care, technology, government investigations, ...
