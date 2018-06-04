Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Branson attraction sues man after TripAdvisor review

Branson attraction sues man after TripAdvisor review

By: Associated Press June 4, 2018

Owners of a Branson attraction are suing a Kansas cattle farmer due to a review he wrote on TripAdvisor. Randy Winchester initially left a three-star review about Bigfoot on the Strip after visiting the "fun park" with his daughter in March. The attraction includes thrill rides, a mini-golf course and a tour of Bigfoot Farms and ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo