Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Court grants new trial over missing video

Court grants new trial over missing video

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 4, 2018

The Court of Appeals Eastern District has ordered a new trial in a wrongful-death case, saying the plaintiff should have been able to make a bigger deal of a potentially incriminating security video that the hospital destroyed. The ruling overturns the third-largest defense verdict of 2017, as tracked by Missouri Lawyers Weekly. In 2009, Irwin Hill, 78, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo