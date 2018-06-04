Quantcast
Home / National / Disbarred disability lawyer pleads guilty to fleeing US

By: Associated Press June 4, 2018

An eastern Kentucky attorney ran away last year because he did not want to go to prison for defrauding the government of more than $600 million in Social Security disability benefits. Instead, he was caught at a Pizza Hut in Honduras and on Monday pleaded guilty to three more charges that could add another 15 ...
