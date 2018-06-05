Quantcast
Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens' resignation

Death row inquiry on hold after Greitens’ resignation

By: Associated Press June 5, 2018

The fate of a Missouri death row inmate whose execution was halted last year after DNA evidence raised questions about his case is on hold as a result of former Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation. Marcellus Williams, 49, was hours away from being put to death in August when Greitens halted the execution. Williams was convicted of ...
