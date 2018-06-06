Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Immunity ruling likely to end Woodworth suit

Immunity ruling likely to end Woodworth suit

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 6, 2018

A federal appeals court ruling has brought an all-but-certain end to a civil-rights suit brought by a man twice convicted of murder before the case was dropped. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Kenny Hulshof, who prosecuted Mark Woodworth’s first trial, and former 43rd Circuit Presiding Judge Kenneth Lewis, who oversaw early ...
