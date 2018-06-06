Quantcast
Trump commutes term of Kardashian-championed drug offender

By: Associated Press June 6, 2018

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House. "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" was the Twitter response from Kardashian West. Alice Marie Johnson, 63, has spent more than two decades behind bars ...
