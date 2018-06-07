Agnelly named partner at Wendt Law Firm

Quantcast
By: Staff Report June 7, 2018

Jennifer Agnelly has been elevated to partner at the Wendt Law Firm in Kansas City, where she will continue to handle serious injury cases involving automobile and commercial-vehicle accidents, wrongful death, sexual abuse and medical malpractice. “I can think of no one more qualified to join me as a partner and help drive the future of ...
