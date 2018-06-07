Quantcast
Home / National / Chris Farley’s family settles bike-name lawsuit

Chris Farley’s family settles bike-name lawsuit

By: Associated Press June 7, 2018

Trek Bicycle says the family of the late "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Farley has settled a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin-based company for naming its fat-tired bikes Farley. Trek spokesman Eric Bjorling tells The Associated Press the settlement was reached Wednesday. Terms are confidential, but Bjorling says Trek can continue making Farley bikes. The lawsuit alleged Trek ...
