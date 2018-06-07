Quantcast
Judge lets lawsuit challenging family-separation go forward

By: Associated Press June 7, 2018

A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward on Wednesday, although he said he would decide later whether to order a nationwide halt. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said the lawsuit involving a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a 14-year-old boy ...
