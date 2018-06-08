Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Prosecutor says ‘clock has run out’ on Greitens case

Prosecutor says ‘clock has run out’ on Greitens case

By: Nicholas Phillips and Scott Lauck June 8, 2018

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens won’t face a new felony charge, a special prosecutor announced Friday.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo