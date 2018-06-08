Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Limbaugh named governor’s general counsel

Limbaugh named governor’s general counsel

By: Staff Report June 8, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson named Christopher Limbaugh as his general counsel. Limbaugh has been the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney since 2012. He is the son of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr., a former Missouri Supreme Court judge, and the grandson of Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., senior counsel at Armstrong Teasdale and a retired federal judge. “Limbaugh ...
