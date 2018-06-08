Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump may eye Ali pardon, though late champ may not need one

Trump may eye Ali pardon, though late champ may not need one

By: Associated Press June 8, 2018

President Donald Trump said he is thinking "very seriously" about pardoning Muhammad Ali, even though the Supreme Court vacated the boxing champion's conviction in 1971. And for future acts of clemency, Trump said he may seek the recommendations of pro football players and other athletes who have protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. "What ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo