Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / 4 years after Ferguson, white prosecutor ousted by black man

4 years after Ferguson, white prosecutor ousted by black man

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press August 8, 2018

Four years after the deadly police shooting that triggered racial unrest in Ferguson and helped give rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, an African American city councilman scored an election upset and ousted the white prosecutor criticized over his handling of the case. Wesley Bell's stunning defeat of seven-term St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo