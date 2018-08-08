Quantcast
Breihan to lead MacArthur Justice Center's St. Louis office

Breihan to lead MacArthur Justice Center’s St. Louis office

By: Staff Report August 8, 2018

The MacArthur Justice Center has chosen Amy Breihan to serve as the new director of its St. Louis office. The center, which was founded in Chicago and now has offices in St. Louis and three other cities, is a civil-rights law firm that pushes for reform in the criminal-justice system. Breihan has been at the St. Louis ...
