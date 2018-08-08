Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Finalists named for Western District vacancy

Finalists named for Western District vacancy

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 8, 2018

Three trial judges have been selected as finalists for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo