Home / Editor's Picks / ABA national award honors Burton’s initiatives

ABA national award honors Burton’s initiatives

By: Staff Report August 9, 2018

ABA national award honors Burton’s initiatives The American Bar Association Commission on Domestic & Sexual Violence has honored St. Louis County Circuit Judge Michael D. Burton with its Judith S. Kaye Award for Judicial Excellence for his work to improve access to justice for victims of domestic violence. Burton, who serves as the alternative treatment court judge ...
