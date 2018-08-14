Panel named for St. Louis County judgeship

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated three associate circuit judges as candidates for a circuit judgeship in St. Louis County.

The commission on Friday selected Judges John N. Borbonus III, Joseph L. Green and Mary Bruntrager Schroeder as candidates for the vacancy left by the recent retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to appoint one of the three.

Borbonus earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1994. Gov. Jay Nixon named him to the bench in 2011.

Green earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 1987. Nixon named him to the bench in 2016.

Schroeder earned her law degree from Saint Louis University in 1978. Gov. Mel Carnahan named her to the bench in 1999.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 33 applicants. The five-member commission said Green received five votes, Schroeder received four votes and Borbonus received three votes.