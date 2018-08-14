Quantcast
Times Up gives $750,000 for combating sexual misconduct

By: Associated Press August 14, 2018

A fund dedicated to aiding victims of sexual harassment and assault is giving $750,000 in grants to local organizations across the country. The Times Up Legal Defense Fund on Tuesday announced its first round of grants to 18 groups helping support low-wage and domestic workers. Among the grantees are organizations working toward increased education and outreach, as ...
