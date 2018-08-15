Quantcast
Corrections officers win $113.7 million in lawsuit

By: Associated Press August 15, 2018

A jury has awarded Missouri prison guards compensation for work they performed before and after their shifts. A Cole County jury on Tuesday awarded $113.7 million to 13,000 current corrections officers or those who worked at the Department of Corrections since 2007. Legal filings in the case say the guards weren't paid for entrance and exit procedures ...
