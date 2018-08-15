Quantcast
Grotegeers joins Law Office of Gillespie, Hetlage & Coughlin

Grotegeers joins Law Office of Gillespie, Hetlage & Coughlin

By: Associated Press August 15, 2018

Latonya Grotegeers has joined the Law Office of Gillespie, Hetlage & Coughlin, L.L.C. in St. Louis as an associate attorney. Grotegeers obtained her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law and a master of laws in taxation from Boston University. While her practice is in family law, she also has experience in criminal law and estate ...
