Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Jury denies $7M counterclaim in lab’s lease dispute

Jury denies $7M counterclaim in lab’s lease dispute

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 16, 2018

A pharmaceutical company will get to keep its equipment in Kansas City following a federal jury’s verdict in its favor. Nostrum Laboratories, based in Somerset, New Jersey, has a manufacturing operation in Kansas City for specialty pharmaceuticals. The plant’s equipment was acquired through seven capital leases from Irvine, California-based Balboa Capital Corporation. Nostrum alleged that, upon expiration ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo