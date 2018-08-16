Quantcast
Republican auditor candidate faces questions over eligibility

Republican auditor candidate faces questions over eligibility

By: Associated Press August 16, 2018

A Missouri candidate who recently claimed a surprise victory in the Republican primary for state auditor is now facing questions about whether she's lived in the state long enough to be eligible to run. The state Constitution outlines that an auditor must have been a Missouri resident for 10 years at the time of election. Saundra ...
