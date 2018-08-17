Missouri public-safety director to step down

Quantcast
By: Associated Press August 17, 2018

Missouri's public safety director is stepping down. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden's last day will be Aug. 31. Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Sandra Karsten will serve as acting public safety director. Parson's predecessor, former Gov. Eric Greitens, had picked Juden for the job. Greitens resigned June 1 after ...
