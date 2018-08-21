Quantcast
Democrats challenge independent bid for Kansas governor

Democrats challenge independent bid for Kansas governor

By: John Hanna August 21, 2018

Kansas Democrats launched a legal challenge Monday in hopes of removing Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman from the November ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor after Orman stoked fears that his bid would imperil Democrats' chances of winning. Attorney Will Lawrence filed a formal objection to Orman's candidacy Monday with the Kansas secretary of ...
