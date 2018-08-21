Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Herbalife distributors claim in $1B suit events were a sham

Herbalife distributors claim in $1B suit events were a sham

By: Associated Press August 21, 2018

Patricia and Jeff Rodgers figured they did everything right to get rich beyond their wildest dreams selling Herbalife health and personal care products. They attended all of the "Circle of Success" events, brought in new recruits, met their quotas on buying Herbalife goods to sell and even set up a storefront shop. They didn't get rich, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo