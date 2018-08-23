Quantcast
Cornejo named to labor commission

By: Staff Report August 23, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Robert Cornejo, an attorney and a Republican state representative from St. Peters, to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, where he will serve as its chairman. Cornejo was elected to the House in 2012. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 2008. “Having served as Chair of more than ...
