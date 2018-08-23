St. Louis archdiocese agrees to open files to AG’s office

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says the Archdiocese of St. Louis has agreed to open its files for an investigation of potential clergy abuse.

Hawley told reporters in a teleconference Thursday that he is asking the three other Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri to similarly open their files. A spokeswoman says the Diocese of Jefferson City “would fully cooperate with the attorney general if he decides to proceed with an investigation.”

Messages seeking comment from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau were not immediately returned.

Hawley’s announcement came amid renewed concerns that followed the release of a report in Pennsylvania citing abuse of more than 1,000 children by hundreds of priests since the 1940s, along with cover-up by church leaders.