Home / Local / St. Louis archdiocese agrees to open files to AG’s office

St. Louis archdiocese agrees to open files to AG’s office

By: Associated Press August 23, 2018

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says the Archdiocese of St. Louis has agreed to open its files for an investigation of potential clergy abuse. Hawley told reporters in a teleconference Thursday that he is asking the three other Roman Catholic dioceses in Missouri to similarly open their files. A spokeswoman says the Diocese of Jefferson City ...
