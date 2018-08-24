Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / For-profit colleges have allies though complaints persist

For-profit colleges have allies though complaints persist

By: Associated Press August 24, 2018

A lawsuit against Ashford University describes an admissions office with a cutthroat sales culture more akin to a used-car lot than a place of higher learning, peddling "false promises and faulty information" to lure students eligible for federal financial aid. Sound familiar? The allegations in the lawsuit filed by California's attorney general are strikingly similar to ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo