St. Louis County Court to aid civil litigants with mental illness

By: Nicholas Phillips August 24, 2018

St. Louis County Circuit Court is planning to create a center to help people with mental health problems navigate civil matters such as divorce, custody disputes, evictions and collections. The plan to help such litigants, which appears to be rare in the United States, is part of a broader mental health initiative at the court being ...
