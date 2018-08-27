Quantcast
Charles Patterson, former bar president, dies in L.A.

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 27, 2018

Charles “Chuck” Patterson, a former president of The Missouri Bar who went on to a high-profile career in Los Angeles, died July 24 at age 77. Patterson served as bar president from 1983 to 1984 and previously had been president of the Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers. He was a partner at Morrison & Foerster in ...
