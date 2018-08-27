Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Jury awards at least $11.1M in claim against Polsinelli

Jury awards at least $11.1M in claim against Polsinelli

By: Jessica Shumaker August 27, 2018

A Jackson County jury on Monday afternoon awarded an $11. 1 million verdict against one of Missouri’s largest law firms in a case involving allegations that it was negligent in its handling of a trade-secrets misappropriation case.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo