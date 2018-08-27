Quantcast
Mayer named to KC election board

By: Staff Report August 27, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson named attorney Alyssa Mayer to the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners. Mayer is an associate at Husch Blackwell, where she practices commercial litigation. She earned her law degree from Washington University and is a former judicial law clerk for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
