Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns

Outside groups dominate spending in Missouri campaigns

By: Associated Press August 27, 2018

Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the state constitution to cap contributions to individual candidates. The Kansas City Star reports that individual candidates can only collect contributions that are less than the voter-imposed $2,600 limit. Independent PACs face no such restrictions, though, and donations often are made with ...
