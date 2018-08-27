Quantcast
Unions seek to block new labor-group restrictions

Unions seek to block new labor-group restrictions

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press August 27, 2018

Unions representing teachers and other public employees sued on Monday to try to block a new Missouri law that they claim imposes "a raft of harsh restrictions" that "effectively eviscerates" their right to organize and bargain on behalf of employees. A law set to take effect Tuesday will require most public-sector unions to hold recertification votes ...
