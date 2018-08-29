Quantcast
Prosecutors: Possible negligence in Missouri boat sinking

By: Associated Press August 29, 2018

Federal prosecutors say in court filings that the U.S. Coast Guard found probable cause that the captain of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, committed misconduct, negligence or was inattentive to his duties.

