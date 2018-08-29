Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / St. Louis County Family Court nearly compliant with DOJ

St. Louis County Family Court nearly compliant with DOJ

By: Associated Press August 29, 2018

The St. Louis County Family Court is nearly in full compliance with Justice Department recommendations to address concerns raised five years ago about the court's treatment of juveniles, particularly blacks, court officials said Wednesday. The court released the findings of a new Justice Department audit showing that the court is in full compliance with the recommendations ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo