Home / National / Veterans affairs secretary vows not to privatize agency

Veterans affairs secretary vows not to privatize agency

By: Associated Press August 29, 2018

The new secretary of veterans affairs pledged to the American Legion on Wednesday that he won't privatize his agency's health-care services even as it increases options for veterans to seek care in the private sector. Robert Wilkie, who was sworn in last month, also pledged better customer service as a result of the VA overhaul bill ...
