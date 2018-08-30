Quantcast
Chapman named to Western District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 30, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 30 announced Thomas N. Chapman, the presiding judge of the 43rd Circuit in north-central Missouri, as the next appellate judge for the Court of Appeals Western District. The selection came less than a month after the Appellate Judicial Commission named finalists for the vacancy, which was left in March by Judge ...

