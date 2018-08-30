Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump cancels pay raise federal workers were due in January

Trump cancels pay raise federal workers were due in January

By: Associated Press August 30, 2018

President Donald Trump informed Congress on Thursday that he is canceling pay raises due in January for most civilian federal employees, citing budget constraints. The workers, however, could see a slightly smaller boost in their pay under a proposal lawmakers are considering. Trump said he was axing a 2.1 percent across-the-board raise for most workers as ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo