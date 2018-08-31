Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Borbonus named as St. Louis County circuit judge

Borbonus named as St. Louis County circuit judge

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 31, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge John N. Borbonus III to the circuit bench. Borbonus was one of three finalists for the vacancy left by the recent retirement of Judge Douglas R. Beach. The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission also had nominated fellow associate judges Joseph L. Green and Mary Bruntrager Schroeder ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo