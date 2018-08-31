Quantcast
Home / News / Employer – Employee : ADA –  Disparate Impact –  Prior Conviction

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com August 31, 2018

Where a bank employee challenged the grant of summary judgment against him in an age discrimination case against his former employer after his termination, the employee was disqualified from his job due to federal law prohibiting the bank from hiring someone convicted of a crime involving dishonesty, and the judgment is affirmed because the plaintiff ...
