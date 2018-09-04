Lawyer for homeless man: $400K in donations is all gone

The lawyer for a homeless man in Philadelphia whose selflessness led to donations of more than $400,000 through an online fundraising page said Tuesday that all the money is gone.

Johnny Bobbitt’s attorney, Chris Fallon, said he learned the cash was gone in a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico.

“It completely shocked me when I heard,” Fallon said. “It came as a complete surprise to me.”

McClure and D’Amico are the couple accused in a lawsuit brought by Bobbitt of mismanaging donations raised for him through GoFundMe. The couple deny the claims in the suit, saying they’re wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he will buy drugs.

Their attorney, Ernest Badway, said they have no comment.

The story has gained international attention.

McClure set the page up to give back to Bobbitt, a Marine veteran who helped her when she ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. It raised more than $400,000 from more than 14,000 people.

Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy McClure gas. She didn’t have money to repay him at the time, however, sought him out days later to give him the money, and visited him a few more times to bring food and water.

McClure and D’Amico have repeatedly denied wrongdoing or misusing any of the money. D’Amico has said he spent $500 of the GoFundMe money to gamble because he didn’t have his casino card one night, though he said he repaid it with his winnings.

D’Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks in December on drugs, in addition to paying overdue legal bills and sending money to his family.

The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the funds and parked it on land McClure’s family owns in New Jersey, although D’Amico told Bobbitt in June that he had to leave the property.

During an appearance Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” show, D’Amico told Kelly there was well over $150,000 left of the donations.

The New Jersey judge in the case ordered the couple to transfer the money into an escrow account by Friday and hire an accountant to review financial records within 10 days.

The money will be transferred to an account controlled by Bobbitt’s lawyers though can’t be used until the judge determines how it will be managed.