Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lawyer for homeless man: $400K in donations is all gone

Lawyer for homeless man: $400K in donations is all gone

By: Associated Press September 4, 2018

The lawyer for a homeless man in Philadelphia whose selflessness led to donations of more than $400,000 through an online fundraising page said Tuesday that all the money is gone. Johnny Bobbitt's attorney, Chris Fallon, said he learned the cash was gone in a call with lawyers for Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico. "It completely shocked me ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo