Woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit

An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake during a July storm is asking in a federal lawsuit that the owners of the amphibious vehicles stop manufacturing or operating them in the U.S. and other countries until they are redesigned to be safe.

Tia Coleman, of Indianapolis, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Ripley Entertainment and five other companies that manufacture and operate the Ride The Ducks tourist attraction.

Besides her husband and children, Coleman lost five relatives on the boat. Seventeen people died when the boat sank July 19 at the lake near Branson. Coleman is seeking financial damages but the lawsuit does not specify the amount.

Tuesday’s suit is the latest in a long line of litigation and investigations. Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday sued the boat’s owners and operators, alleging that the companies violated the state’s consumer-protection law and put profits above safety.

Hawley asked a Taney County circuit judge to order the owner and operator —Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC and Ripley Entertainment — to pay restitution and other penalties. The attorney general’s office also is asking that the judge ban the amphibious-vehicle tours from operating, although a Ripley spokeswoman said tours stopped after the July sinking.

“This tragedy should not have happened,” Hawley said in a statement, adding that he hopes the lawsuit will “ensure that unsafe duck boats and companies who put profits ahead of safety will not continue to operate. Consumers have a reasonable expectation of safety and that was not met on July 19.”

Ride the Ducks of Branson offered tours that first drive on land before entering Table Rock Lake near Branson for a nearly 20-minute ride. Video and audio recovered after the boat sank showed the lake was calm when it went into the water although winds up to 70 mph began blowing suddenly and one boat, carrying 31 people, sank within minutes.

The attorney general’s petition alleges employees had told the driver of the duck boat to skip the driven tour and head directly to the lake to avoid giving refunds, “even though potentially hazardous conditions were forecasted for the area.”

Sixteen passengers and one crew member died. Fourteen people survived.

In the Friday court filing, Hawley’s office claimed the companies “have been on notice for decades of ongoing safety hazards that posed a present and deadly danger to every person who boarded a duck boat.” But state lawyers say they kept information from passengers and claimed safety was a top priority, “when in actuality it was their own profits.”

The lawsuit claims Ride the Ducks did not make recommended safety improvements to its boats after a September 2017 inspection. On the day of the sinking, the lawsuit claims the tour business did not follow life-jacket requirements and ignored weather warnings of high-speed winds.

The Coast Guard in August made public the ill-fated boat’s certificate of inspection, which prohibited it from being on the water when winds exceeded 35 mph and/or wave heights exceeded 2 feet.

Other members of the Coleman family filed two federal lawsuits in Kansas City in the case in July. Separately, the daughters of a Missouri couple who died in the incident filed a wrongful-death suit in Taney County Circuit Court.

Ripley Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the newest suits.