Applications sought for Borbonus vacancy

Applications sought for Borbonus vacancy

By: Staff Report September 5, 2018

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission will meet Oct. 24 and 25 at the St. Louis County Court Building in Clayton to select finalists to replace Associate Circuit Judge John N. Borbonus III. Gov. Mike Parson elevated Borbonus to the circuit bench on Aug. 31. Applications for the associate judgeship are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 3. The ...

