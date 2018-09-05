Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / As bishop looked on, abusive ‘Father Ned’ got new assignment

As bishop looked on, abusive ‘Father Ned’ got new assignment

By: Associated Press September 5, 2018

A Roman Catholic bishop who apologized to his flock last month for the "misguided and inappropriate decisions of church leaders" is reckoning with his own role — revealed in federal court a decade ago — in the system that protected pedophile priests. Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera handled three sexual-misconduct cases during his three-year tenure as diocesan ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo