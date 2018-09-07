Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Redistricting is a backstory of 2018 midterms

Redistricting is a backstory of 2018 midterms

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press September 7, 2018

The task of drawing new boundaries for thousands of federal and state legislative districts is still about three years away, yet the political battle over redistricting already is playing out in this year's midterm elections. North Carolina's congressional elections were thrown into a week of uncertainty when a federal judicial panel raised the possibility that it ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo