Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press September 10, 2018

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing donations between Missouri political action committees, arguing that a state ban on the practice unconstitutionally violates the groups' First Amendment rights. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges wrote in the ruling that "like individuals, PACs enjoy the right to ...

